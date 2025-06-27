Diddy 'burning with rage' over ex Jennifer Lopez amid ongoing trial

Jennifer Lopez hit by severe anxiety over ex Diddy’s legal drama

Sean Diddy Combs, who was once romantically linked with Jennifer Lopez, is allegedly gravely angry at her maintaining silence throughout his s-x trafficking trial.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul is at a complicated point in his trial and sources believe that he might be holding a threat for J.Lo if he speaks out, who is presumably not the only A-lister who he can pose a threat to.

"He's burning with rage over how she's turned her back on him," an insider told RadarOnline.

Although the Bad Boy Records founder has pleaded not guilty, he is allegedly counting on support from ex-girlfriend.

"He and J.Lo stayed very close even after they split, and he fully expected her to at least get in touch – even if she didn't want to be a character witness at the trial," said the source.

Although no evidence against the On The Floor hitmaker has been discovered yet, J.Lo has been seen multiple pictures from Diddy’s disgraced parties.

The outlet further claimed that the unwarranted attention has brought upon great anxiety to Lopez, "She's desperate to distance herself, but that's not going to be easy – especially now that Diddy's telling people she owes him," they reported.

They added, "For him, her silence is unforgivable and disloyal. He did so much for her, and now that he needs something, she's ghosted him."

Another insider noted, "Diddy is telling people if she knows what's good for her, then she'll at least get in touch – or, better still, volunteer to attest that he's a gentle soul who wouldn't be capable of these horrific crimes."

They warned, "If she doesn't do something, she'll be on his revenge list ... whether he's wearing an inmate number or acquitted."