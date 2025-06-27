Ed Sheeran reveals his unconventional wardrobe: ‘your style is on point’

Ed Sheeran gave fans a rare look inside his wardrobe, leaving many surprised by his quirky sense of fashion.

The Sapphire hitmaker, who is currently on his +-=÷× Tour, in a behind-the-scenes TikTok video revealed the contents of his wardrobe.

The video featured multiple white T-shirts hung up on a rack on wooden hangers and in a single line, with the Perfect singer giving a detailed breakdown on what occasions he wear these shirts.

"This is my wardrobe, and this is basically the T-shirt I wear to be on stage, and when I finish on stage, and I go out, I wear this T-shirt. And when I have my day off and I'm trying to chill out, I wear this, which is always very important," Sheeran joked.

He continued, "Sometimes if I'm actually going to be really really fancy, if I'm really fancy and I want to go out for a nice dinner, I wear this T-shirt. Then, when I'm in the studio, I wear that. And when I do the school visits with Kev, plain. Spaghetti bolognese, but you might spill it, it'll be good. That's my wardrobe. What do you think?"

Soon the comment section was flooded with sarcastic and hilarious comments from his fans.

"Omg so many different shirts I wouldn't even know which one to choose," one fan wrote.

While another added, "Your style is on point, man! Love the versatility in your wardrobe, especially the fancy t-shirt for dinners."

"You are very colour coordinated," quipped a fan.

Previously, Sheeran admitted to The Sun that fashion is not his area of expertise, in fact, the singer revealed that he reached out to Elton John for advice once on what to wear to the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards before deciding on colourful blazer.

Sheeran’s on-going +-=÷× Tour is currently headed to Stuttgart, Germany, and is set to conclude on 7 September 2025 in Düsseldorf.