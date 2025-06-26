Cardi B excites fans by fulfilling their biggest wish ahead of new album

Cardi B reveals she is finally giving fans what they have been asking for years

Cardi B admitted that she is finally giving into fans’ demands for the first time for her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, which will be released on September 19.

The 32-year-old songstress told fans that she will be releasing her most popular singles, WAP, and Up, on the latest album, much to their delight.

The Please Me hitmaker took to X and clarified the speculation, saying, “This will be the last and only time I'm gonna address this. WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album."

Cardi went on to share that "people search" for the singles "all the time" on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which came out in 2018, and finally "They deserve a home."

The Drip songstress added, “I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want.”

Shutting down the critics, Cardi explained that these songs will not contribute to the first week sales of her upcoming album, "so what are yall even crying about??? Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!”

Fans were overjoyed to know that their favourite singles will now be available on the album, while some shared that they wished other singles like Finesse, Money, Press, Bongos, and Enough should also be released in an album.