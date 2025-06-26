Jesse Eisenberg's unusual request from 'Modern Family' makers unveiled

The Social Network actor Jesse Eisenberg ‘eccentric’ demand from filmmaker goes viral

Jessie Eisenberg made an unconventional demand from the Modern Family makers that Eisenberg’s costar has recently revealed.

During his latest appearance on his podcast, Dinner’s On Me, Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared an anecdote about The Social Network star who had guest-starred in 2014 on episode Under Pressure of ABC comedy

"He's like, I really wanna watch this episode, but will you cut out my scenes?" Ferguson recalled. "So we sent him the episode he was in with his scenes cut out, so he could watch it."

The conversation between Ferguson and his guest, Alexander Skarsgard, reached this topic of discussion after Big Little Lies actor had referred to the Now You See Me alum when asked by the host whether he watches his own work.

"I'm not like Jesse Eisenberg who doesn't want to watch," Skarsgard quipped.

He recounted what had happened at the premiere of the movie he had done with the 41-year-old, The Hummingbird Project.

"I did a movie with Jesse, and I adore him, and it was an incredible experience," Skarsgard narrated. "But at the premiere, he would be like, 'We do the red carpet, walk in, introduce the movie, get the hell out of there, and then come back two hours later."

The two pointed out that when Eisenberg, 41, is acting in a project he is directing, for example A Real Pain, he doesn’t have any other option than to watch his scenes.