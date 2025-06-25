Nikki Garcia portrayed as ‘villain’ in Artem Chigvintsev divorce: REAL reason revealed

Nikki Garcia, Artem Chigvintsev parted ways in November 2024

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev had a messy public divorce which got a lot of media coverage.

Nikki though confesses that she was portrayed as the ‘bad guy’ in the divorce, and that has to do a lot with her public persona especially in the wrestling ring.

The former WWE star along with her twin sister had a candid conversation at E!'s Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, June 25 episode.

While talking to the host Kristin Cavallari at her Let’s Be Honest podcast live show, Nikki talked about how she was made ‘villain’ during the divorce dealings.

"I think they make me, like, more of a villain than I am."

Brie Garcia agreeing with Nikki’s observation exclaimed, "Oh, for sure. Especially out of your divorce."

Kristin talking from her own experience of divorce from Laguna Beach alum, Jay Cutler, shared the insight, "Of course, you're a woman."

The 41-year-old shared her opinion that her WWE persona makes people believe that as a ‘badass woman’ kicking ‘ass in a ring’, she may not be ‘empathetic’.

"It's like we could go kick so much ass and, yeah, I'll pick a guy out in the crowd. I'll body slam you right now. I can do it."

Not only in life generally, BUT the American TV personality ALSO had to face obstacles due to her ‘WWE alter ego’ during her divorce proceedings too.

In court her character in wrestling ring was referenced multiple times, which she had to clarify was only a ‘character’ she was ‘playing’.

What Nikki was saying resonated with Cavallari’s life experience who admitted that wither her everything has to do with sex.