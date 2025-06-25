Scott Wolf's wife files for divorce after 21 years of marriage

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley split after long marraigeÂ

Scott Wolf and his wife Kelley are ending their marriage after 21 years together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, are parents to three children â€” Jackson, Miller, and Lucy. On Tuesday, Kelley, 48, shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, revealing that they have decided to part ways.

â€œIt is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage,â€ she wrote in her message to fans.Â

â€œThis has been a long, quiet journey for me â€” rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children.â€ Kelley did not provide a specific reason for the split, but she opened up about her focus on healing and embracing a new chapter in her life with grace.

While reflecting on their relationship, Kelley shared heartfelt words about her soon-to-be ex-husband.Â

â€œScott Wolf is one of the best fathers Iâ€™ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit,â€ she wrote.Â

Kelley expressed gratitude for their years together and highlighted their shared commitment to their family. â€œWe both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children,â€ she added.

Kelleyâ€™s post also emphasized her desire for privacy as they navigate this transition.

â€œWhile I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that Iâ€™ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion,â€ she said. â€œMy priority has always been their wellbeing â€” and my own healing. That will never change.â€

She concluded her message with a note of appreciation for those who have supported her through this difficult time.Â

â€œThank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isnâ€™t loud. Itâ€™s sacred,â€ Kelley wrote.

As the couple moves forward, their focus remains on their children and creating a positive future for their family.