MGK, daughter Casie melt hearts with playful interaction

Machine Gun Kelly and his eldest daughter, Casie, left fans swooning over their adorable father-daughter bond during a heartwarming moment at the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards.

Following the 35-year-old singer’s performance of Cliché on Saturday, June 21, the father of two took to Instagram the next day to mark the milestone moment, as Casie had introduced him for the first time on stage.

In a photo carousel shared with his millions of followers, MGK included sweet pictures of him and Casie posing together before the event, along with a video of her enthusiastic introduction, "I know no one really wants their parents at the party, but you? You’re pretty cool! Give it up for my dad, MGK!"

MGK , who shares 15-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon, also posted a clip of himself getting slimed and throwback photos of the father-daughter duo attending past Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

The comments section quickly filled with love for the duo with one fan writing, "Casie did an awesome job, it was such a great intro! [purple heart emoji] I love the dad-daughter duo."

Another gushed, "Love the song! Cassie... how lovely you are!!... and all grown up!!... love the GREEN!"

Others chimed in with, "Cutest duo ever [red heart and teary eyes emoji]" and, “Best dad & daughter bond EVER!."

"Proud of her! She's fantastic," added another.

The event was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with Tyla serving as host. Alongside MGK, fellow artist Katyseye also performed during the show.