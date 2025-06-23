PMD predicts widespread monsoon rains from June 25

View of a downpour during a hot day in Lahore on Saturday, May 24, 2025. — PPI

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted widespread rains as first monsoon spell is likely to hit most parts of country from June 25.

It also warned that heavy rainfall may cause flash floods, urban inundation, landslides, and other rain-related hazards.

Moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal have already begun to penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan and are likely to intensify over the next couple of days, according to the weather forecasting department.

A strong westerly wave is expected to approach the northern regions on June 25 and may gain significance by June 26, resulting in heavy rainfall activity across most provinces and territories.

In Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur, rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms with scattered heavy, and at times very heavy, falls is expected from the evening or night of June 24 until July 02 with occasional gaps. Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan districts such as Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms from June 26 to June 29.

In Punjab and Islamabad, moderate to heavy rainfall with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali from June 25 to July 01 with intermittent gaps.

In South Punjab, areas including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Layyah are expected to receive rain between June 26 and June 28.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Bajaur, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohmand, Khyber, Waziristan, Orakzai, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, and Kurram from June 25 to July 01 with occasional gaps.

Balochistan will also receive rainfall during this spell, particularly in its northeastern and southern districts including Sherani, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, and Kohlu from the night of June 25 till June 28.

In Sindh, rainfall with wind and thunderstorms is expected in upper and southeastern districts including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Kashmore, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi from June 25 to June 28 with brief gaps.

Flood warning

The heavy to very heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs particularly in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast Punjab, and Kashmir between June 26 and July 1.

The downpours may also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar during the same period, while similar conditions could affect Hyderabad and Karachi between June 26 and June 28.

The continuous wet spell poses the risk of landslides that may result in road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In addition, heavy rainfall combined with windstorms and lightning could disrupt daily life and cause damage to weak structures such as Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

Precautions

Farmers have been advised to manage their agricultural activities considering the rain forecast.

Tourists and travellers are urged to exercise caution and plan their journeys carefully to avoid any untoward incidents during the period of intense weather activity.

All concerned departments and authorities have been directed to remain on high alert and to take necessary preventive and mitigation measures to safeguard life and property during the forecasted monsoon activity.