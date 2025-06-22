Stephen Mulhern makes shocking career move

Stephen Mulhern has decided to quit £1million Butlin's magic show

Stephen Mulhern makes a shocking career move, describing a difficult year for the presenter.

The 48-year-old TV star, has decided to quit £1million Butlin's magic show after entertaining the audiences with his magic performances over the past three years.

Instead, he plans to pursue new opportunities beyond the holiday resort circuit. His popular show has regularly featured at Butlin's venues in Minehead, Bognor Regis, and Skegness.

This decision comes during a challenging period for Stephen, with his popular TV programmes Dancing on Ice and In For A Penny both recently cancelled.

However, he remains active in television, with plans to front a new series of You Bet, alongside continuing his work on Catchphrase, Deal or No Deal, and his upcoming travel series, The Accidental Tourist.

A spokesperson told DailyMail: 'Stephen has absolutely loved being part of the Butlins family-performing his stage shows in front of thousands of holiday makers across the country and the relationship with Butlin's remains hugely positive.

They added: 'This change allows Stephen to explore new opportunities in the family holiday space-something he's incredibly passionate about.'

It comes after Stephen opened up about breaking down in tears while filming The Accidental Tourist, reflecting on what he described as a 'year from hell.'