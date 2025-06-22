Lana Del Rey excites fans by unveiling guest performers for tour

Lana Del Rey reveals guest performers for upcoming tour

Lana Del Rey has doubled fans’ excitement for her upcoming tour by revealing her supporting acts for UK and Ireland.

The 40-year-old songstress took to Instagram to announce who is joining her on the UK and Ireland dates, on Sunday, June 22.

The Brooklyn Baby hitmaker, who is kicking off the tour on June 23, Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, revealed that London Grammar will be joining her at the first show.

Following Grammar, Banks will take over to support at the stops in Glasgow on June 26, Liverpool on 28, and Dublin on 30.

Finally, Addison Rae will join the Cinnamon Girl singer for the last two shows at Wembley Stadium on July 4, and 5.

When the tour was initially announced, a new album titled Lasso was believed to accompany the tour.

The album was then renamed as The Right Person Will Stay was due for a release in May, however, Del Rey announced in April that the album will not “come on time” – and, whenever it does, it’ll have a new title.

The Video Games singer has so far released two songs from the album, called Bluebird and Henry, Come On.