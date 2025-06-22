Pleasant shift in Karachi weather after drizzle

Raindrops on a glass window seen in this representational image. — Unsplash

KARACHI: A light spell of rain across several parts of the city on Sunday turned the weather pleasant, providing much-needed respite from the recent spell of hot weather.

Neighbourhoods such as Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Bahadurabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saddar, and Malir saw light showers, contributing to a noticeably cooler and more pleasant atmosphere.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the sky over Karachi remains cloudy, with a further chance of drizzle later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 35°C.

Winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 16 kilometres per hour, while humidity levels in the air have reached 80%, contributing to the overall mugginess despite the drizzle.

The residents of the metropolis, after reeling under scorching heat for days, have taken a sigh of relief as the city witnesses showers for the past couple of days with a cover of clouds providing protection from the sun most of the day.

Earlier, the Met Office in its pre-monsoon advisory stated that moist currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were beginning to enter the country, setting the stage for the upcoming monsoon season. Starting today, strong winds and thunderstorm-related rainfall are expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and Jacobabad, till June 24.

The PMD has forecast pre-monsoon rains across various other regions of the country as well with occasional gaps, subsiding the intense heatwave affecting several parts.

The expected wet spell will bring dust storms, rain-wind, and thundershowers, while isolated areas may also experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.

The forecast further warned that windstorms and lightning may cause damage to vulnerable structures such as electric poles, trees, solar panels, and parked vehicles, especially in upper and central regions including Islamabad. The intense heatwave currently affecting many parts of the country is expected to gradually subside during the forecast period.

There is also a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Islamabad during heavy downpours. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities in line with the forecast.