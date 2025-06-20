Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom final fight revealed before split

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry had an intense argument before relationship fell apart

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had an intense fight before their relationship ultimately ended, ahead of her Blue Origin space flight.

The 48-year-old actor reportedly called Perry’s journey into space “embarrassing” and “cringeworthy” in “the middle of a fight.”

Bloom told the Roar hitmaker that “the whole thing looked ridiculous” during the argument which escalated their fight, according to a Daily Mail source.

“It hurt her feelings,” added the insider. “Of course she was hurt. Imagine going to space — mother-–king space — and your partner isn’t impressed.”

The Teenage Dream songstress had “hoped” her fiancé would “be more supportive,” and was reportedly upset by his reaction.

After the fight, Perry is also finding it “difficult to accept” that her estranged fiancé would be attending pals Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy this month without her as she is on tour.

“He complains about her going to space, and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it possible for her to do this in the first place,” the source added.

“They’re already spiraling and now the wedding is another thing that they have to fight about,” they said of the duo’s current status.