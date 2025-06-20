Blue Ivy shocks mom Beyonce’s fans on rare outing with Jay-Z

Beyonce fans get excited by Blue Ivy’s latest update

Blue Ivy delighted Beyonce’s fans when she was spotted out and about with dad, Jay-Z.

The 13-year-old looked the spitting image of her mom as she was seen in fan-posted pictures entering a restaurant in Paris on Wednesday in a black SUV.

Queen Bey’s daughter sported baggy cargo pants, an oversized graphic T-shirt and blue Adidas Samba sneakers for the outing.

Blue Ivy also wore her hair in mom’s signature style with Bohemian knotless braids falling over her shoulders.

Meanwhile her dad, Jay-Z was wearing a casual outfit based on a plain white T-shirt tucked into belted jeans. He completed the look with sunglasses and wheat-colored Timberland boots.

The teenager had to shield her face as she got out of the car to escape the crowding fans, and stormed into the restaurant quickly.

Reportedly, the pair was visiting Moët Hennessy, a brand which Jay has a partnership with for his champagne line.

Looks aren’t the only similarity between the mom and daughter, Blue is also following the pop icon’s career footsteps by becoming a star.

She has been performing alongside the Grammy winner on her Cowboy Carter tour and leaving fans in awe of her dynamic performance.