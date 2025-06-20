Steven Spielberg spills beans on experience of making 'Jaws'

Steven Spielberg is revealing some hard-hitting facts about the filming process of his blockbuster, Jaws.

The 78-year-old shared his experience of making the film in National Geographic's upcoming documentary, Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story.

"When the film wrapped Martha's Vineyard, I had a full-blown panic attack," Spielberg touched upon the toll it took on his mental health at the time.

"I was in it, shall I say, over my head, for about seven or eight months on Martha's Vineyard. It was, logistically, I think the most difficult movie I think I'll ever make."

The award-winning filmmaker recalled the horrific moments he lived.

"I couldn't breathe; I thought I was having a heart attack. I couldn't get a full breath of air.I kept going to the bathroom and splashing water on my face. I was shaking. And I was out of it — I was completely out of it."

In the trailer of the documentary, the Catch Me If You Can director shared how burdened he was being the captain of the ship.

"I had a great crew, and yet I felt responsible for everybody there," the filmmaker continued. "And I felt really responsible for keeping them there for as long as had to stay.

Who knew that the movie which became a cultural phenomenon would have caused him nightmares.

"And I think I just lost it," the Oscar winner claimed.

He even shared that he would wake up daily in cold sweat and the sheets would be soaking wet.

He pointed out that the word 'PTSD' didn’t exist in those times, but that is exactly what he was going through.

For the unversed, the documentary is set to premiere July 10 on National Geographic and then it will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.