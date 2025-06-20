Chris Brown going to trial over 2023 London nightclub assault

Chris Brown is out on bail as he continues his 'Breezy Bowl' tour

Chris Brown is going to trial.

The singer appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday, June 20, where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm. Brown, 36, entered his plea just after 10 a.m. local time, standing alongside co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, a Dallas-based rapper and producer.

The charge stems from an alleged attack on music producer Abe Diaw at a London nightclub in February 2023.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023. Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown in October of that year. Two years later, Brown was arrested on May 15, 2025, at a Manchester hotel.

Brown was later released on a $6.7 million bail and has continued performing on his Breezy Bowl tour, which commemorates 20 years in the music industry. The night before his court appearance, he performed to a packed crowd in Cardiff, Wales.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 11, with the trial expected to begin on October 26, 2026.

Until then, Brown is expected to remain free on bail as legal proceedings continue.