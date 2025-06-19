Justin Bieber mocks himself over 'standing on business' meme

'It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business,' says Justin in the viral clip

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Right, Justin Bieber?

On Thursday, June 19, the 31-year-old pop star appeared to respond to the now-infamous clip of his “standing on business” rant becoming a meme, posting a string of cheeky Instagram Stories.

In the first slide, Justin shared a selfie overlaid with the song Stand on Business by Myia B Music, which features the lyrics, “She said I stand on business / Every word I say... I don’t play no game.”

He kept the bit going.

One video showed him keeping a straight face while Standing on Business by Soulja Rilla played in the background. Another post captured him grinning while Dat Business by Fredo Bang blared.

The Baby hitmaker even included a remix of his now-viral soundbite, which has quickly taken off on TikTok.

The posts come days after the new dad made headlines for a heated exchange with paparazzi in Malibu on June 13, for invading his privacy — a tale as old as time for the former teen heartthrob.

When confronted by photographers, Justin fired back: “You’re not getting it. It’s not clocking to you. It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business, is it?”

It didn’t take long for the quote to explode online, with fans and meme pages using the clip to caption everything from TV characters to historical reenactments. And clearly, Justin’s in on the joke.