Nicola Peltz's billionaire family questions Beckham's financial treatment of Brookyln

Nicola Peltz's family has reportedly criticised David and Victoria Beckham, accusing them of being 'tight' when it comes to supporting their son Brooklyn, according to new claims.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola are currently living in an £11 million mansion in Hollywood, but reports suggest that Nicola is listed as the primary owner of the property.

According to The Sun, David and Victoria are said to be concerned that their son may feel 'trapped' by this arrangement, as well as by the couple's alleged prenuptial agreement, reportedly designed to protect the vast fortune of the Peltz family-with Nicola's father Nicola Nelsa estimated to be worth $ 1.6 billion.

A source told the outlet that Nicola's family believes that Beckhams have not done enough financiallyfor Brooklyn.

'Money, so the saying goes, is the root of all evil. Certainly, in the case of the Beckhams vs Peltzes, it's proven... tricksy.

'David and Beckham are two working-class kids done good. When it came to buying this house, of course they were not just going to hand their son millions of pounds-what sort of message does that sent?'

According to the publication, the insider claimed that David and Victoria have raised their children to understand the importance of hardwork and financial responsibility, refusing to spoil them without reason.

In contrast, Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia are said to dote on Nicola, eager to ensure their daughter never faces financial hardship.