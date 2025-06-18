Emilie Kiser, social media influencer, son death reason revealed

Emilie, Brady Kiser son Trigg died on May 18

Emilie Kiser and Brady Kiser's 3-year-old son Trigg met a tragic end; further details of the unfortunate incident have emerged.

A month back on May 18, the toddler died of accidental drowning in the family's pool.

Police search warrant applications have dug deeper as to what caused the tragedy.

The applications granted to USA Today affiliate The Arizona Republic by Maricopa County Superior Court judges revealed Emilie's husband testified to the police that the incident happened when he was watching their newborn baby, Theodore.

He was taking care of their 2-month-old son when their elder child disappeared and was later found floating in the family's backyard pool.

As per Brady's statement to the police, Emilie had been out with her friends and the boys were home alone. He also shared that it was 'not uncommon' for Trigg to play by the pool. Also, usually the pool would have a protective cover on it.

Despite that the accident occurred and as soon as Brady saw his child floating in the pool, he jumped in to pull him out before eventually calling 911.

The child found in critical condition was given CPR before receiving medical care.

He was instantly taken to Arizona's Chandler Regional Medical Center after which he was moved to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Sadly, he died less than a week later.