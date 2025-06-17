Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on uplifting women in Hollywood

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently opened up about uplifting women in the entertainment industry.

The Oscar winner often seen speaking in favour of stars like Pamela Anderson and Jodie Foster on her social media accounts.

“I think any time we can see women step up and out and into the light of their truth, and do it with grace and humor and love and beauty, that’s a message that I think does translate,” said Jamie in an interview with TODAY.com.

Speaking of which, the Freaky Friday star attended the Tribeca Festival to show support to her longtime friend Mariska Hargitay for My Mom Jayne documentary premiere.

The Knives Out actress revealed that she’s proud of her friend Mariska who “has been carrying her family story for a long time”.

“And it’s time for her to shed it in this gorgeous documentary and now step free as an artist,” mentioned Jamie at the event.

Interestingly, the Borderlands actress declared, “Now we have a movie-maker.”

At the movie premiere, Jamie shared more insight into her bond with Mariska.

“We laugh a lot,” she told the outlet. Phrases like “‘Hold, please,’ we used it “a lot, like, a lot”.

Jamie noted that she had never met somebody else who said, “‘Hold, please,’ as much as I do”.

“The two of us are like little parrots,” she added.