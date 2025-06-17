Justin Bieber calls out friend for not understanding his 'anger'

Justin Bieber ends friendship over handling of anger issues

Justin Bieber has seemingly ended a friendship with an unnamed individual after a tense text exchange.

The Yummy Yummy singer, 31, shared screenshots of the conversation on June 15, revealing a deeper issue about how his anger is perceived and handled.

In the texts, the father-of-one expressed his frustration, stating, "I will never suppress my emotions for someone. Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me."

He added that his anger is a response to "pain" he's experienced, saying, "Asking a traumatised person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

After the other person responded, suggesting they weren't used to someone "lashing out," he decided to end the friendship. "Ouch. This friendship is officially over," he texted. "I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship."

A day later, the Sorry singer shared a message about healing, writing, "People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues."

He expressed his exhaustion with trying to meet others' expectations and instead turned his focus to his faith. "Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others," he concluded.

The posts come amid speculation about his well-being, with fans and followers expressing concern about his mental health and relationships.

The screenshots and messages were shared without captions, but the context suggests a deeper struggle with anger and trauma.