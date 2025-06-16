Travis Barker is ‘thankful’ for Kardashian-Barker ‘wild’ clan

Travis Barker is feeling especially thankful for his family this Father’s Day.

Over the weekend, the Blink-182 drummer took to his official Instagram account to share a touching tribute celebrating the occasion.

He began by honouring his father, Randy Barker, writing in the caption, "Thankful for the man who raised me and taught me everything I know.”

The post featured a carousel of heartfelt moments, including several photos of his dad and sweet snapshots of the blended family he shares with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

the musician also took a moment to appreciate his children, adding, "Grateful every day for my kids who made me a father."

Among the images, fans were treated to a rare video of baby Rocky Thirteen, Travis and Kourtney’s first child together, born in November 2023.

The doting father's tribute came just two hours after the Kardashians star shared her own message dedicated to him.

"Happy Father’s Day to the man who loves with his whole heart — for our baby, for my three, for his three… for our seven ;)" she wrote. "This wild, beautiful blended life wouldn’t be the same without you [red heart emoji]."

For the unversed, the Poosh founder shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

Meanhwile, Travis, 49, is father to Landon and Alabama, and stepfather to Atiana, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

With the arrival of baby Rocky, the Kourtney and Travis' blended family now numbers nine.