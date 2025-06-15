Hailey Bieber delights fans with rare glimpse of baby Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber gave a rare insight into baby Jack Blues Bieber’s life as she shared a candid picture of the infant.
The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram and shared a snap of the 9-month-old on her Story on Saturday, June 14.
The baby was seen wearing a custom “JBB” bracelet, referring to the initials of his name. Although the baby’s face has still haven’t been revealed, the picture showed his hand holding onto a purple paypen.
The Rhode founder welcomed her baby with husband Justin Bieber in August last year.
The mom of one celebrated Jack’s 9-month birthday last month and shared a picture on her Instagram. “My sweet baby is 9 months old today,” she wrote in the caption as she showed Jack playing with a black mesh bag.
Previously reflecting on her experience giving birth to her baby, Hailey told Vogue, “Giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I was on that s---. I was doing everything. I felt stronger physically than I ever had before.”
The makeup mogul also revealed that she was facing a lot of fears as she went into labour. “[It] was a little bit scary. I trust my doctor with my life. And so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind. You start to get a little freaked out.”
