'Loki' star breaks down his most intriguing dance scene in 'The Life of Chuck'

'The Life of Chuck' is based on Stephen King's book

Tom Hiddleston has given a spectacular performance in the new movie titled The Life of Chuck based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

One of the scenes is a proof of his great talent where he did a freestyle dance on a roadside pavement after listening to a busking drummer on the street.

The dance scene features Tom showcasing his dancing talent and flexing his new skill of 'moon walking'.

While talking about the scene at the Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Loki star revealed that the section is specified in the King’s novel.

He explained the shot by saying, “I play Chuck. And you meet Chuck, and he seems for all the world like a mild-mannered accountant Mr businessman dressed in a business suit with the business briefcase on his way to the business conference staying at a business hotel.”

“And in that moment, it’s a great surprise you think you know who this guy is, and he sets down his briefcase to the beat of the drums by this busking drummer.”

“And he finds himself just spontaneously dancing and she doesn’t expect it and he doesn’t expect it. And it’s this explosion of joy and freedom and spontaneity”, Hiddleston described.

Directed by Mike Flanagan, the sci-fi fantasy depicts the three stages in an ordinary man’s life.