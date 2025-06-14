Colin Trevorrow explains Hollywood's obsession with lost eras

Colin Trevorrow, who’s returning to direct Jurassic World Rebirth, believes people will never get tired of watching larger-than-life creatures on screen.

The 48-year-old director brought the story back in a big way with Jurassic World in 2015 and returned for Jurassic World Dominion years later.

Looking at how far the films have come, he doesn’t think people will ever lose interest.

However, he believes the fascination is still strong, with audiences around the world drawn to the mystery and power of these ancient creatures.

Colin shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "I was so deeply entrenched in what we were building over all of that time. It wasn’t just the films and the two animated series on Netflix; we have the toys and the theme parks and everything else that we did. So we built something that’s strong enough to move forward, and I’m very proud of that. I also know that pretty much every time a child is born, a new dinosaur fan is born. So I don’t think the interest in seeing dinosaurs is ever really going to run out."

With Jurassic World Rebirth coming up, the star said his new take moves in a fresh direction but still brings everything together in a way that feels clear and exciting.

As Trevorrow prepares for the release of Jurassic World Rebirth, he admitted that even though his idea of the franchise takes a "step away" from the initial concept somewhat, he has still been able to find a way to keep the idea coming back to the screen in a "comprehensive" way.

He continued, "I always applied the same rules to dinosaurs as I would to real animals. When a tiger is set loose in a city, they capture it pretty fast. So the idea that these wild creatures would even want to come close to a city was a question I would always ask, and we managed to find ways to make it make sense. I think dinosaurs running wild in the streets of a city does take a bit of a step away from what Michael Crichton created, and that was always my feeling. But we did find ways for them to interact with our world as comprehensively as possible. And when I say that, it’s not just the films; it’s our animated shows as well. They did a lot of that, especially the new one [Jurassic World: Chaos Theory]."

For the unversed, Jurassic World Rebirth is all set to release on July 2.