Who is Sydney Sweeney brother Trent Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney's rarely seen sibling came to spotlight after he attended the premier of Echo Valley – a thriller in which his sister stars alongside Julianne Moore, Samayre Soto.

The White Lotus star has a strong supporter in the form of Trent who continues to use Instagram for the promotion of her multiple projects including Everything Sucks!.

On one particular instance, Trent went as far as writing 'renew everything sucks' on a wall of the place he studied in, Gonzaga University in response to Netflix canceling the comedy-drama after season one.

"brother goals," Euphoria star wrote in the comments section.

The brother-sibling duo always had a strong bond. Glen Powell's former costar spilled the beans on the dynamics between the two when Toofab talked about whether the two had the same sibling rivalry as shown in 2020 horror film Nocturne.

She responded, "Not so much the competitive side, but I roughed him up and tried to push him to do more."

One must have thought the young brother would probably pursue acting as career having done few minor acting projects.

However, Trent put up on his Instagram August, 2020 that he was officially in the United States Air Force after completing his training.

His Instagram profile reads that is he a Twitch streamer. Apart from spending time playing games, he like to put up pictures of his cooking, travels and his dogs – Rango and Kovu.