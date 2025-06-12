BTS V raises eyebrows with noticeable change after military training

The first thing BTS V did after being discharged from mandatory military service? Dropped a surprise dance video, sending fans into a frenzy.

The K-pop superstar, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, flaunted his muscular physique and smooth dance moves in a video collaboration with renowned South Korean choreographer Leejung Lee.

On Wednesday, June 11, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter reshared the video, originally posted by the female dancer, on his Instagram Stories.

In the clip, the duo is seen grooving to a remix of Don’t Drop That Thun Thun, with V dressed in camouflage pants and a plain khaki T-shirt.

While the performance itself wowed viewers, fans quickly pointed out something shocking on something: V's apparent height growth.

"Is it just me, or has he gotten taller?" one fan wondered in the comments.

Another exclaimed, "Bro thought we wouldn't notice his goddamnnn height [crying and flame emoji]", while a third joked, "Bruh went to the military and came back 20 cm taller [crying, flame and hands in the air emoji]."

However, some fans were quick to clarify that the illusion of added height was likely due to camera angles and editing.

"Nah every Korean does the tilt trick on their photos or videos, which elongates your body," one user explained.

Another chimed in, saying, "It's a thing called perspective, and they used it almost in every reel."

Regardless of the debate, fans were thrilled to see V wasting no time to reconnect with ARMY through dance, barely a day after officially completing his service on Tuesday, June 10.