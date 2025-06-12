Lindsay Lohan receives lovely praises from husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are currently vacationing in Monaco with their adorable son Luai.

On Wednesday, June 11, Shammas shared a romantic selfie with Lohan on his private Instagram story, captioning it, "My life. And what a blessing you are."

The sweet photo shows the couple smiling and dressed in matching black outfits. Lohan then reposted the image on her own Instagram story, followed by a stunning mirror selfie in an opulent building, set to The Beatles' Here Comes the Sun.

Before embarking on their European getaway, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Lohan shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram story featuring Shammas and Luai enjoying quality time by the pool.

She captioned the photo, "Happy Anniversary to my one and only. My forever and ever. I love you," tagging her husband.

The power couple has kept their relationship relatively private, but they first sparked romance rumors in February 2020.

Although the details of their meeting remain unknown, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas in November 2021, sharing a photo of her dazzling ring and writing,

"My love. My life. My family. My future." They tied the knot in July 2022, and People magazine reported the news after Lohan referred to Shammas as her "husband" in an Instagram post.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Luai, in July 2023.

In a November interview on Today, she discussed her daily routine as a mom, revealing that she takes a photo of Luai every morning since his birth.

She joked about the thousands of photos she's accumulating, with Shammas teasingly asking if she'd have to do the same for their future children, to which she replied, "Well, that's a whole other story!"