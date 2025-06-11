Justin Bieber sparks fiery debate with new pictures of son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber shares candid new update on son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber sparked a polarising debate among fans with new pictures of his son Jack Blues Bieber.

The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 10, and shared a sweet picture of the toddler hanging out with his father as he held on to Bieber’s leg.

The picture only showed the infant’s little arm, whose face has not yet been revealed on social media. The tiny hand was covered in a blue and white onesie.

The Baby hitmaker captioned the picture with a kiss emoji.

The sweet picture instigated a debate among fans who started to preach the singer about “doing better” for his kids, referring to the substance abuse rumours about Justin.

“Please do whatever it takes to become your best for him. He will look up to you, & want to be like you. If you need any kind of help, counseling, rehab, whatever it is, please don’t let your precious son down. You too are a precious son to God,” wrote one fan.

“I hope you are there for your wife and child!,” added another and “Jack deserves a better father,” added a critic.

Meanwhile, a third social media user added, ‘“justin get help” “he needs help” meanwhile justin is just living his best life with his son.’

“What a danger for the baby,” another chimed in, referring to the singer’s previous posts which showed a bong in the background.

Justin has been a target of social media backlash since his noticeable weight loss and erratic social behaviour, which people claim is due to drug abuse.