Sam Asghari reflects on 'all bad' marriage to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari recently sat down with Page Six Radio co-hosts Danny Murphy and Ian Mohr to discuss his whirlwind romance and marriage to pop sensation Britney Spears.

The pair met on the set of Spears' 2016 music video for Slumber Party, where Asghari was cast as her love interest. They tied the knot in 2022, but their 14-month marriage came to an end in August 2023, with their divorce being finalized in May 2024.

"I can't sit here and lie and say, 'It wasn’t good for me,'" Asghari, 31, said, reflecting on the pros and cons of marrying Spears. Being in a high-profile relationship certainly brought its challenges, but it also gave him a platform to showcase his own identity. "When you’re in such a public relationship... it sort of gave me that platform for who I am."

His relationship with Spears catapulted his career, opening doors to new opportunities. "I mean, we met on the acting set,” he recalled.

“We met as co-workers.” However, with increased scrutiny, Asghari had to work harder to prove himself as a talented actor in his own right. Outside of acting, he juggled multiple jobs, including working as a waiter and running his fitness business, Asghari Fitness.

Despite the benefits, the Iranian-American model and actor, faced skepticism from casting agents, who sometimes viewed him as "a cheesy trainer" associated with a pop star. "‘Oh, and he’s associated with a pop star, which is also cheesy as well,'" Asghari said, recalling the criticism. "Or 'can we see him as a character?’ There was that line as well.”

When the couple announced their separation, Asghari took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message. "AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," he wrote. "WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS." He also asked fans to be kind and thoughtful during this time.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Asghari reiterated his kind sentiments towards Spears. “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” he said.

The aspiring actor emphasised the importance of maintaining respect and kindness, even after a relationship ends. “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship... and they talk badly about each other... That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”