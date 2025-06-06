Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds set to sail on exciting new venture together

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds ready to sail on an exciting new venture together

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have recently collaborated for a new venture together, which is not related to movies.

The Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars have joined team driver and CEO Tom Slingsby in leading the freshly rebranded BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team as co-owners, said the company in a press statement, via The Independent.

Hugh and Ryan opened up in a joint statement that they “are incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure”.

The statement continued, “Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing.”

“He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride,” it read.

However, the statement added, “Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”

On the other hand, Slingsby pointed out, “This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh and Ryan come on board as co-owners of our team.”

“They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humor that fits perfectly with our team,” mentioned the company statement.

It added, “With BONDS joining as our Title Partner and the launch of the BONDS Flying Roos, we’re building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride.”

Meanwhile, The BONDS Flying Roos SailGP team will reportedly make their official debut under their new name and ownership at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix from June 7 to 8.

The news came amid Ryan’s ongoing legal battle with his wife Blake Lively and It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, over sexual harassment accusations.