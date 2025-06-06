Barry Manilow explains why he’s embarking on farewell tour at 81

Barry Manilow cherishes chance to perform live while healthy at 81

Barry Manilow has opened up about his decision to say goodbye to the stage with The Last Concerts series.

The legendary singer revealed that he wanted to perform live one final time while he is still healthy and fit at the age of 81, especially compared to many of his peers.

"There must be only a handful of people in my world that are still there," he shared. "I’m still healthy. I’m strong and I’ve still got my voice and my energy."

The Looks Like We Made It singer also spoke about the moment that made him realise it was time to retire after a remarkable 50-year career.

"The night I can’t hit the F natural on Even Now, that’s the night I throw in the towel. But I can still do it," he explained.

Reflecting on his peak years and some of his fellow ’70s and ’80s music legends, Manilow told Billboard, "It’s like, ‘What? Am I the only one left?’ It’s Billy Joel, and Elton [John] is not well, and Rod [Stewart] and Neil [Diamond]. Diana Ross is still in great shape, I think."

The Last Concerts tour will visit just a few cities in the U.S. that have been especially supportive throughout his more than five decades in music.

Manilow’s performances in these cities will be the final time he takes the stage there.