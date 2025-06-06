Inside Dakota Johnson's bizarre unconventional revenge

Dakota Johnson recently took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, where she confessed to an unusual method of retaliation against someone who hurt a close friend's feelings.

In the test, Johnson, 35, admitted to sending a gallon of gorilla poop to a man who broke her friend's heart.

"I mean, there's no way that he would watch this, so, yes, I did do that," Johnson said, seemingly aware of the bizarre nature of her actions. "And it's been quite a while. It's been some years."

When asked how she would order such a thing, Johnson revealed that she uses a certain website, saying, "You can order any kind, any size."

The polygraph administrator confirmed that Johnson's answer was "truthful."

The Materialists star giggled when questioned about knowing how to "order public crabs online" but denied ever making such a purchase. "No! Good Lord, I'm not a monster," she said.

This revelation comes after Johnson's recent breakup with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with whom she had a nearly eight-year on-again, off-again relationship.

As per People magazine, the breakup "feels final this time." Despite being photographed together in Malibu as recently as May 16, the couple seems to have parted ways.

Johnson's mother, Melanie Griffith, had previously spoken highly of Martin, saying, "I adore him!" However, when asked about her daughter's relationship, Griffith respected Johnson's privacy, stating, "She is very private about her life and I respect that."