Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie 'relive their past' in 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' trailer

Sony Pictures drops first looks of the upcoming drama film

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey has created immense excitement prior to its release.

Earlier today, Sony Pictures dropped the first glimpse of the fantasy drama film featuring the two Hollywood superstars 'reliving their past lives'.

The trailer opens with both Margot and Colin running into each other at a wedding. The two-chit chat and get to know each other at the event.

Later, the captivating snippet showed the two embracing a journey that takes them into their past lives.

The production company shared the first look on via Instagram with a caption that read, “Relive you past. Change your future.”

Farrell and Robbie’s forthcoming project has been making fans go crazy with the chemistry. They can’t wait for the film to be released.

After the 3-minute-23 seconds snippet came out, excited fans rushed to the comment section to express their enthusiasm.

One of them wrote, “This looks amazing”. Meanwhile another commented, “Nice film. Can’t wait to see it.”

The all-new film, which is slated to release on September 19, also features Billy Magnussen, Shelby Simmons and Chloe East.