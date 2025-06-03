Taylor Swift's music streams skyrocket after landmark deal

Taylor Swift has finally regained ownership of her first six albums in a landmark deal announced last Friday.

The news sent shockwaves of excitement through the music industry, and Swifties rejoiced as streams of her Big Machine-era recordings skyrocketed on Spotify.

According to Spotify, streams of Swift's original albums at least doubled on Friday, May 30, compared to their average daily streams from April 1 through May 29.

Speak Now saw the biggest spike, with streams rising 430 percent globally. Swift's debut album and Reputation also saw significant increases, with streams jumping 220 percent and 175 percent, respectively.

The deal marks the end of a long and contentious battle over Swift's music rights. In 2019, music executive Scooter Braun bought Swift's old record label Big Machine, sparking outrage from the singer.

The singer-songwriter called the deal "my worst case scenario," citing "incessant, manipulative bullying" from Braun.

Swift had been re-recording her older albums to regain control of her music, and the new deal brings a sense of closure.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening," Swift wrote. "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made… now belongs… to me."

With two albums left to re-record, fans are eagerly awaiting what's next. Swift revealed she's already completed re-recording her debut album and has started work on Reputation.

"Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about," Swift wrote. "But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."