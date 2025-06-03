Firing injures trader during Karachi goats robbery

The representational image shows a goat ahead of Eid ul Adha. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Robbers' firing injured a trader during a goat robbery incident near Ayesha Manzil area of the port city ahead of Eid ul Adha on Tuesday.

The police said in a statement that the robbers snatched 12 goats from trader, identified as Miandad and then fled.

Moreover, it was known that the robbers fired on the trader when he resisted the robbery of his goats.

Miandad, who became victim of the robbery, came from Umerkot to Karachi with goats for sale ahead of the Eid festival, the police added.

After the firing, when the trader was injured, the police said that he was taken to a hospital for the treatment.

Many traders from small towns and cities move towards urban cities to sell animals, that will be sacrificed on Eid ul Adha.

Earlier on Friday, four armed suspects riding motorcycles snatched a rickshaw along with three sacrificial rams from a citizen near Ayesha Manzil.

A video showed the affected citizen, identified as Rashid, visibly distressed and in tears after the incident.

Eid ul Adha, marked by the ritual sacrifice of livestock, often sees a spike in such crimes as traders and buyers transport valuable animals through densely populated areas.

Similar robberies have occurred in Karachi when demand for sacrificial animals surges.

Additionally, armed robbers intercepted a truck in Karachi’s Liaquatabad earlier this month and fled with sacrificial animals worth over Rs600,000.