Clint Eastwood makes strong commitment to Hollywood at age of 95

Clint Eastwood on acting at age of 95

Clint Eastwood isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon. At 95, the legendary actor and director made it clear he has no intention of stepping away from the camera as long as he’s still learning something new.

Speaking with Austrian newspaper Kurier in an interview published on Friday, May 30, Eastwood reflected on his journey and what keeps him going.

“As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was in the old system, and thus forced to learn something new every year,” he said, according to a translation from Reuters.

“And that’s why I’ll work as long as I can still learn something, or until I’m truly senile.”

For Eastwood, aging has never meant losing his edge.

“There’s no reason why a man can’t get better with age. And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I’m not one of them.”

He also shared his thoughts on the current trends in Hollywood, especially the heavy focus on remakes and big franchise films.

“We live in an era of remakes and franchises,” he said. “I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home.”

Looking back on the film industry's earlier days, Eastwood said, “I long for the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like Casablanca in small bungalows on the studio lot. When everyone had a new idea.”

Even as he continues to focus on his craft, Eastwood is also dealing with personal loss.

In July 2024, his longtime partner Christina Sandera passed away. The couple had been together for more than ten years after meeting at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time.