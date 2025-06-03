Is Blake Lively dropping emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni?

Blake Lively on emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively just set the record straight about looking to drop emotional distress charges against Justin Baldoni.

According to a recent letter sent to Judge Lewis J. Liman and obtained by Variety on June 2, Lively is seeking to withdraw two of her claims, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress, against Baldoni, who directed and starred alongside her in It Ends With Us.

Baldoni’s legal team alleges that Lively made this move shortly after they requested access to her medical records during the discovery process.

“Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] Claims,” they stated.

However, the team noted that she is only willing to drop the claims without prejudice, meaning she could choose to bring them up again later.

“Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously, refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause, and maintain the right to re-file her IED Claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed,” the filing read.

Baldoni’s attorneys are now pushing for Lively to sign a HIPAA release that would allow them access to therapy notes and other medical documents they say are relevant to the case.

“By alleging that she suffered physical and emotional injuries, Ms. Lively has placed her physical and mental condition at issue and, in turn, must produce relevant information and documents [including] psychiatric records,” they argued.

“In other words, Ms. Lively has waived any doctor-patient privilege.”

But in response, Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, dismissed the claims made by Baldoni’s team, suggesting their actions are more about media attention than legal merit.

“Once again this is a routine part of the litigation process that is being used as a press stunt. We are doing what trial lawyers do: preparing our case for trial by streamlining and focusing it; they are doing what they do: desperately seeking another tired round of tabloid coverage,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly.

They further added, “The Baldoni-Wayfarer strategy of filing retaliatory claims has exposed them to expansive new damages claims under California law, rendering certain of Ms. Lively’s original claims no longer necessary. Ms. Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as sexual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims.”

The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni began in December 2024 when Lively filed a lawsuit accusing her It Ends With Us co-star and director of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and an orchestrated smear campaign.

Baldoni has denied all allegations and responded with a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, citing claims of civil extortion, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy.

They have denied those claims and have requested that the lawsuit be dismissed.