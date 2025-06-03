Brooklyn Beckham overlooks parents David, Victoria in telling new interview

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly not on good terms with their eldest son Brooklyn

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have dropped clues of their strained relationship with the Beckham family in a new interview-just ahead of David's 50th birthday celebrations.

David, 50, and Victoria Beckham, 51, are reportedly not on good terms with their eldest son Brooklyn, 26, whose wife, 30, has been accused of causing rift within the close-knit family.

In a telling April interview with Glamour Germany, Brooklyn appeared to distance himself even further from his famous roots while promoting his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

When asked about the meaning behind the product's name, Brooklyn made no mention of his father, whose iconic jersey number was 23.

Instead he explained: 'The 23 stands for our engagement date and my age back then.'

The interview included a shirtless photoshoot highlighting Brooklyn's extensive tattoo collection.

Yet, when asked to share which tattoos were most meaningful, he focused solely on tributes to Nicola-despite having several inked in honour of his family.

'Some mean a lot to me, like Nicola's eyes on my neck or our wedding vows. I also have the star of David and a tattoo honouring my grandfather,' Brooklyn said.

His omission of any mention of his parents or siblings has reignited speculation about an ongoing family rift, especially with the timing so close to his father's milestone birthday.