Jamie Oliver makes rare comment about Gordon Ramsay after 15-year feud

Jamie Oliver has recently made rare comment about Gordon Ramsay after their 15-year long public feud.

While speaking to The Times, the celebrity chef shared insight into his relationship with Gordon, saying, “Me and Gordon are absolutely friends, our little berating decade is behind us.”

“Gordon is smashing life at the moment. He’s doing things that no chef’s ever done. We’re on good terms and long may it continue,” explained the 50-year-old.

Gordon previously confessed that his wife Tana used Jamie's cookbooks to cook lasagna and shepherd's pie when she's having guests over.

For the unversed, Jamie’s feud started in 2007 when he slammed Gordon for comparing an Australian journalist to a pig.

Next year in 2008, Gordon mentioned that Jamie was “just a cook and a one-pot wonder” while he proclaimed himself to be “a chef”.

Both chefs also got embroiled in an extraordinary row over comments made by Jamie months after Gordon's wife’s miscarriage.

Meanwhile, Gordon told Radio Times that their long-term feud was “fun until Jame” made the comment about his wife’s miscarriage.

He further said, “Jamie turned round and said, 'I've got five kids, he's got four kids.' To judge someone else's family on the number of kids you have.”

Gordon then pointed out that he would not talk to Jamie again until he apologises to Tana.

However, it seemed the feud has thawed in recent years as Gordon disclosed that his wife Tana is a fan of Jamie's and uses his recipe book to cook their food.