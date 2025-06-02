Are Taylor Swift, Blake Lively still besties after subpoena withdrawal?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively friendship after subpoena withdrawal

Taylor Swift may be breathing a sigh of relief now that her subpoena in the legal dispute involving Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni has been withdrawn, but it seems the pop star’s friendship with Lively is far from mended.

According to a new Us Weekly report, while Swift is choosing to stay silent on the matter publicly, there’s been “radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped,” suggesting their once-tight bond is not the same anymore.

The legal mess began when Baldoni’s lawyers alleged in a court filing earlier this month that Lively tried to “coerce” Swift into issuing a public statement of support.

The filing also claimed that Lively, through her attorney Michael Gottlieb, had contacted Swift’s legal team and implied that if she didn’t back Lively publicly, private and personal text messages between the two would be leaked.

“That Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released,” the document stated.

Lively’s legal team later hit back, filing a motion to strike those claims from the court record, calling them “baseless, unnecessary, improper and abusive.”

The court sided with Lively, granting the motion to dismiss Baldoni’s letter. But despite the legal victory and the withdrawal of the subpoena, the damage to Swift and Lively’s relationship may already be done.

“There’s been radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped,” a source close to the situation told Us Weekly, adding that their friendship has “stalled.”

The insider explained that the legal drama created emotional distance between the former best friends. “They won’t pick up where they left off because of all the emotional residue,” the source said.

While Swift has not addressed the situation publicly, those around her say she’s feeling noticeably better now that the legal pressure is gone.

“She’s made it very clear she is feeling an immense sense of relief,” the insider shared, noting that she’s “happier and lighter” and trying not to dwell on it. “Taylor has handled it with a lot of grace and is not solely focused on it,” the source continued. “She’s moved on.”

This comes shortly after another source told DailyMail.com that Swift “is done” with Lively after feeling “exploited.”

Earlier in the month, the singer had been officially subpoenaed in the lawsuit, with Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, naming her as a witness. But Swift’s team pushed back strongly, making it clear that she had no involvement in the production of It Ends With Us.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Swift’s rep said, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film... She never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep also clarified that her only connection to the film was licensing her song My Tears Ricochet from the 2020 album Folklore — a track among 19 other artists featured.

The statement concluded by calling the subpoena “designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

After that strong response, Baldoni’s legal team quickly pulled the subpoena, with a source telling DailyMail.com, “They got exactly what they were seeking.”

Though the legal storm has passed for Swift, it’s clear that the fallout has impacted her personal life — especially her friendship with Lively. Whether they’ll ever rebuild what they once had remains uncertain.