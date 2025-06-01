Robin Thicke marries April Love Geary after six years of engagement

The longtime couple share three children together

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary finally said “I do” to each other after six years of engagement.

The longtime couple tied the knot on Friday, May 30 during a romantic beachside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, People magazine confirmed.

TMZ reported that stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, and Ken Jeong were among those in attendance.

The pair, who’ve been together since 2014, shared glimpses of their big day on Instagram, including a sweet moment of Thicke kissing his new bride as fireworks lit up the sky.

A black-and-white photo also showed the newlyweds posing with their kids: daughters Mia, 5, and Lola, 4, and son Luca, 2. Thicke’s 15-year-old son Julian, from his previous marriage to Paula Patton, was also in attendance.

In a video posted by a guest, the Blurred Lines singer walked down the aisle to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, wearing black sunglasses.

Earlier this month, while attending the Cannes Film Festival, Thicke surprised Geary with a second proposal and a brand-new ring.

“Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring… I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!!” Geary wrote on Instagram. “This trip was such a dream. I love you so much @robinthicke.”