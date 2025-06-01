Blackpink’s Rosé breaks silence on dealing with fame

Rosé, K-pop girl group icon who is best known for her solo hits like On The Ground and Gone, has recently opened up about the struggles of living life in the massive spotlight.

The singer revealed that she dreams of "being anonymous" because it would give her more "freedom".

Rosé shared with Dazed Magazine: "What does freedom look like to me? Freedom means being anonymous."

Looking back on time, the Blackpink singer said trying to hide with fake looks was too much and she’s not about to do that again.

"It was really, really intense. I don’t think I’ll ever do that again," she added.

When she was asked if she would consider acting to become someone else for a while, she replied: "Wow, yes, I think that would be incredible in that sense ... Yes, I would love to act, because I’ll get to feel what it’s like to be anonymous."

Rosé became famous with the group in 2016 but she tries hard to stay low key, as she even dressed up as an old lady just to walk around without being spotted.