Taylor Swift shares how she might commemorate major win

Taylor Swift has an idea to celebrate major milestone

Taylor Swift is feeling extra special to gain the ownership of her albums back, so much so that she could get her first tattoo dedicated to it.

The 35-year-old pop superstar wrote an emotional letter in which she opened up about what finally owning her masters means to her, after she announced that she purchased them on Friday.

In the letter, the Grammy winner thanked Shamrock Capital who were “the first people to ever offer this to me. The way they’ve handled every interaction we’ve had has been honest, fair, and respectful.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker went on to jokingly add, “My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.”

“I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital,” she continued, “This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams. I am endlessly thankful.”

The firm purchased Swift’s masters in November 2020 from Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.

Although Swift and Braun have been in a longstanding feud, Braun stated, “I am happy for her,” after the announcement.