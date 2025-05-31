Gracie Abrams gives sweet shout out to Taylor Swift on major milestone

Gracie Abrams celebrated her pal Taylor Swift’s major achievement with a joyful one-liner messege.

On Friday, Swift made a huge announcement about her music score.

The So High School crooner revealed that he has finally gained ownership to her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.

Previously, in 2019 Swift lost the ownership of her master recordings after Scooter Braun acquired her former record label, Big Machine Records.

The Lover crooner took to her Instagram account and uploaded a post, with a caption, "All of the music I've ever made...now belongs to me. Every single era. My entire life’s work."

The That’s So True crooner, who is also a Swift fan and was the opening act for multiple Eras Tour concerts, re-shared the 14-time Grammy Award winner’s post with the caption, "F**k yes."

Swift has also been a vocal supporter of Abrams' work and also collaborated on a song titled Us from Abrams' recent album The Secret of Us.

The two were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the 2025 Grammys.