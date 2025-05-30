PMD forecasts diverse monsoon patterns across country

A representational image showing raindrops on a car window. — Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A varied range of conditions, including potential flooding, is expected across the country, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday in its comprehensive weather outlook for the upcoming monsoon season in 2025.

The PMD has indicated that the expected conditions range from potential flooding in some regions to above-normal temperatures in others. It also alerted authorities to activate emergency operation centres and ensure the deployment of rescue and relief teams.

Normal or slightly above-normal rainfall is anticipated for the central and southern parts of the country, according to the Met Office. However, the northeastern areas of Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) are likely to experience a more significant downpour.

In contrast, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) are predicted to experience normal or slightly below-normal rainfall.

"The first part of the monsoon is particularly expected to bring heavy rains," the meteorology department said.

Furthermore, the PMD revealed that, from July to September, the average temperature across Pakistan is likely to be above normal. A notable increase in temperature is specifically expected in the regions of AJK, GB, and KP.

This rise in temperature in KP and GB may also accelerate the rate of snowmelt, potentially leading to increased water levels in rivers.

This has prompted the Met Office to issue stern warnings regarding potential flooding.

Heavy rains can cause flooding in major rivers, with plains and mountainous areas of Sindh, Punjab, AJK, and KP all susceptible to inundation.

Northern Punjab, AJK, and KP also face a particularly high risk of flooding as a result of expected increased snowmelt from higher temperatures in the northern regions, further exacerbating the flood risk by potentially raising river levels.

Beyond rainfall and temperature, the Met Department also cautioned about the possibility of strong winds, dust storms, and hailstorms due to temperature changes.

Despite the challenges, the excessive rains are expected to positively impact the country's water resources, ensuring abundant water availability for irrigation and energy sectors.

The rains will also be instrumental in restoring water reservoirs and replenishing underground water resources.

In light of the comprehensive forecast, the PMD has urged provincial and district levels to activate emergency operation centres to ensure the timely deployment of rescue and relief teams throughout the monsoon season.

Moreover, close contact with local administration for evacuation procedures and timely warnings is emphasised.

"Citizens in Karachi and other affected areas are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains for their safety," the PMD said.