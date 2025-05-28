Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen wedding date revealed: source

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are taking the vows very soon

Hailee Steinfeld and fiancé Josh Allen have decided to get hitched in a summer wedding, and the date is very, very soon!

The actress, 28, and the NFL star, 29, got engaged in November 2024 but they never intended to have a “long engagement.”

However, the wedding bells are ringing in the air as the ceremony is planned for this weekend, according to the Associated Press report on Tuesday, May 27.

A source “familiar with the details” revealed the insider detail but didn’t specify the particular date and location.

Although, Allen’s Buffalo Bills teammate Dion Dawkins might have incidentally revealed the date as he let May 31 slip in a live appearance at NFL Network.

The coming weekend appears to be a convenient time for the couple as it suits Allen’s offseason schedule. The team is scheduled for OTA offseason workouts from May 27 to 29, June 2 to 3 and June 5 before mandatory minicamp which starts on June 10.

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now. It will be a very intimate but extravagant event,” shared the insider.