Karachi braces for heatwave as temperatures set to cross 40°C

An Edhi volunteer sprays water on a person along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 30, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: Temperatures in Karachi are set to climb over the next two days, with the mercury expected to range between 39°C and 41°C on Thursday and Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

The PMD has forecast very hot and dry conditions for the city, with strong winds likely to prevail on both days. Similar weather is expected across most parts of Sindh, where hot to very hot and dry conditions will dominate.

However, the Met Office said that isolated areas in upper Sindh — including Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, and Khairpur — could receive light rain today, accompanied by thunder and dust storms. Scattered locations in Badin and Tharparkar may experience similar weather.

The rising temperatures in Sindh follow a spell of severe weather that battered the upper and central parts of the country over the last few days.

At least six people, including two children, lost their lives and over two dozen were injured in weather-related incidents across multiple provinces. Strong winds and heavy rain caused damage to homes, crops, and infrastructure.

According to the PMD, moist currents were actively penetrating the upper and central regions of Pakistan, while a westerly wave was expected to enter the northern areas today, fuelling widespread windstorms, thunderstorms, and possible hail across Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

In Muzaffarabad’s Bhalgran area, a cloudburst killed three people and left one missing, while in Punjab’s Attock district, a storm-related accident claimed one life and injured five.

A 10-year-old girl died when a wall collapsed in Multan, and multiple injuries were reported in Rawalpindi, Hazro, Mianwali, and Shamsabad due to collapsing structures and falling debris. In KP’s Swabi district, a child was killed and two women injured in a roof collapse.

Rain and hailstorms also lashed Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, and other towns in KP, damaging crops and uprooting trees. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed damage to wheat crops in Mardan and nearby areas, and the downpour disrupted road networks and public infrastructure.

The federal capital experienced a powerful windstorm that uprooted trees and billboards, prompting panic among motorists and shoppers. Residents reported taking shelter under bridges and flyovers amid fears of a hailstorm.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of a continued risk of heavy to moderate rain over the next few days, heightening the threat of landslides in GB and KP.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) advised residents in vulnerable regions—including Mansehra, Kolai Palas, Upper Kohistan, Darel, Diamir, Gilgit, Nagar, and Hunza—to avoid unnecessary travel.

Citizens have been urged to stay informed via local news and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App, while emergency response teams remain on standby to address any incidents.