Khawaja Asif hints at considering Aleema's 'give and take' proposal

In a positive development on the country's political landscape, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday hinted at considering the offer extended by Aleema Khan, sister of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Speaking on the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, the defence minister termed the Aleema’s remarks "fragile effort", saying that her fresh offer could be “probed”.

The defence czar, however, strongly slammed the language allegedly used against the state institutions by the social media warriors of the former ruling party whether inside or outside the country. He said that PTI used to launch campaigns against the institutions with the blessing of their party leadership.

The ruling PML-N leader was of the view that he does not see resolving the matter until clarity in the narrative of the former ruling party.

"They want negotiations to achieve their own objectives," he added.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

Meanwhile, taking to his X handle, PML-N senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui took a dig at the Khan-founded party, saying: "If give and take doesn’t mean a deal, bargaining, or an NRO, then what does it mean?”

He further said while the Aleema's the request to "take something" is valid, it should also be explained what PTI has left now to offer to anyone.

Earlier today, Aleema publicly appealed to the country’s "unseen forces" for a “give and take” arrangement to secure her brother’s release, offering to engage in direct dialogue.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday, Aleema claimed judges were "facing pressure" in the PTI founder's cases, citing incidents where allegedly his petitions were added to cause lists but mysteriously disappeared.

She also claimed that hidden directives were preventing judicial action. “I want to say to these unseen forces — whatever you are — don’t hide. Come forward. Khan's sister are ready to sit with you. Tell us what he has done to you, what has he said, what wrong has he committed against you,” she demanded.

She said that her brother remained defiant and steadfast, refusing to bow down even if jailed for life. “He told me, ‘Even if I remain in prison forever, I will not submit to tyrants.’”

Aleema accused these forces of threatening judges and parliamentarians and urged them to engage directly rather than exert influence from behind the scenes.

“Don’t fear us — come and speak to us. We need to know what you want from Khan. If there’s a give-and-take, let us know what it is,” she added.

She stressed that Imran only stood for democracy and had not acted against the interests of the country. “Why are you afraid of his release? He is not someone who would harm Pakistan,” she said.