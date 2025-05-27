At least six dead as powerful storms wreak havoc in Punjab, KP, AJK

A vehicle passes through stagnant rainwater, causing inconvenience for commuters on Saddar Road, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, May 27, 2025. — APP

ISLAMABAD: At least six people, including children, were killed and over two dozen injured as dust storms and heavy rains swept through various parts of Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents were continuously penetrating the upper and central regions, and a westerly wave was expected to enter the upper parts of the country on May 28.

As a result, windstorms, rain, and isolated heavy falls with possible hailstorms were anticipated in a wide range of areas, including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Swat, and several other cities and districts across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The advisory warned that windstorms, dust-thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

In Muzaffarabad, a cloudburst struck the Bhalgran area, killing three people and leaving one person missing, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in a statement.

Initial assessments revealed that 30 to 35 houses were completely destroyed. Relief goods have been dispatched to the affected population.

Meanwhile, two people was killed and at least 15 injured in weather-related incidents in Punjab. A vehicle accident on Attock's Ghazi Road during the storm resulted in one fatality and five injuries.

A 10-year-old girl was killed when a house wall collapsed due to a dust storm on Old Shujaabad Road in Multan, rescue sources said.

Three children were injured in Hazro's Dhoke Rahmoo area after a wall collapsed, while a woman was wounded in Shamsabad due to a roof collapse. The storm caused significant damage to crops across the district.

Rawalpindi also reported injuries from separate incidents linked to the severe weather. Two children were injured by falling debris from a rooftop, and another person was hurt when a staircase collapsed.

Separately, two people were injured after being hit by a falling wall and a dislodged solar panel during intense winds in Mianwali.

In Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Dera Ghazi Khan, dust storms and intermittent rain led to widespread power outages and infrastructure damage.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and hailstorms continued to lash Peshawar, Mardan, Khyber, Swabi, Swat, Abbottabad, and Haripur.

A child was killed and two women sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Manki area of Swabi district. The rescue team rushed to the site of incident and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported damage to wheat crops in parts of Mardan and nearby areas. The downpour also damaged roads, uprooted trees, and affected public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a warning about heavy to moderate rain persisting over the next few days, posing a heightened risk of localised landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

'Powerful windstorm'

A powerful windstorm accompanied by rain swept across the federal capital. Strong winds persisted for an extended period, toppling trees and billboards.

The intense weather conditions prompted motorists to take shelter under bridges to protect their vehicles from a possible hailstorm. Motorcyclists also sought refuge under flyovers to shield themselves from the strong gusts.

A family stranded inside a popular shopping mall in the federal capital after completing their Eid ul Adha shopping described the situation as tense. “There was a panic among visitors who were hesitant to leave the mall, fearing that a billboard or tree might fall on their car while on their way back home,” they said.

“We were also expecting a hailstorm after the intense windstorm, but thankfully, it didn’t happen”, they added.

Another resident, who was driving through Blue Area when the storm struck, shared a similar account. “The wind was so strong it shook the car. I had to wait under a flyover until things settled down,,” he recalled.

NDMA advisory

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), in a statement said, the risk of landslides remains high in several areas, including Mansehra, Kolai Palas, Upper Kohistan, Darel, Diamir, Gilgit, Nagar, and Hunza.

The NEOC has urged residents in vulnerable areas to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant against potential hazards, including landslides, slope failures, rockfalls, and ground subsidence.

The adverse weather conditions could impact transportation and infrastructure, urging local authorities and residents to remain vigilant.

Authorities advised people staying informed through social media, local news, and official updates. Citizens are encouraged to follow the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time information and safety guidelines.

Travellers in affected areas are advised to exercise caution, while emergency response teams are on standby to handle any incidents.

The NDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and recommends citizens stay updated through official advisories.



— With additional input from APP