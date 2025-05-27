Meghan Markle loses 'Vogue' cover to supermodel after disagreement

Meghan was being 'difficult about the cover' while her team pushed for specific straplines to be included

Meghan Markle was reportedly 'banned' from appearing on the cover of British Vogue's September 2022 issue by editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, following frustrations over the Duchess's team allegedly being over 'micromanaging', according to insiders.

The planned feature, which was intended to spotlight Meghan's charitable initiatives was ultimately shelved after mounting tensions regarding the cover details.

Sources suggest that the situation also contributed to a rift between Meghan and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, with speculation in fashion circles about a fall out between the two.

Insiders claim the feature was abruptly dropped after disputes over how the cover should be presented.

One source told the Mail that Meghan was being 'difficult about the cover' while her team pushed for specific straplines to be included.

'Anna heard about the situation and essentially banned her, saying, That's it. We are not doing this,' the source disclosed.

As a result, Meghan was removed from the issue altogether, and British Vogue's September 2022 cover ultimately featured Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista instead.